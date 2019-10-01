Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 23-30.

Summonses

9/28 at 9:48 a.m. Timothy S. O’Hara, 56, of Poland Road, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

9/23 at 11:06 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

9/25 at 9:42 a.m. Accident on Lower Main Street.

9/25 at 4:34 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/25 at 11:31 p.m. Accident on Burnett Road.

9/26 at 12:38 p.m. Accident on West Street.

9/27 at 11:59 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/27 at 12:37 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/27 at 3:35 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/27 at 8:18 p.m. Accident on Cove Road.

9/28 at 6:56 a.m. Accident on State Road.

9/28 at 8:49 p.m. Accident on Cove Road.

9/29 at 1:16 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bow Street.

9/29 at 4:09 p.m. Accident on Hunter Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Sept. 23-30.

