Arrests
No arrests were reported from Sept. 23-30.
Summonses
9/28 at 9:48 a.m. Timothy S. O’Hara, 56, of Poland Road, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of attaching false plates.
Fire calls
9/23 at 11:06 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.
9/25 at 9:42 a.m. Accident on Lower Main Street.
9/25 at 4:34 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
9/25 at 11:31 p.m. Accident on Burnett Road.
9/26 at 12:38 p.m. Accident on West Street.
9/27 at 11:59 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
9/27 at 12:37 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
9/27 at 3:35 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
9/27 at 8:18 p.m. Accident on Cove Road.
9/28 at 6:56 a.m. Accident on State Road.
9/28 at 8:49 p.m. Accident on Cove Road.
9/29 at 1:16 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bow Street.
9/29 at 4:09 p.m. Accident on Hunter Road.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Sept. 23-30.
