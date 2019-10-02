PROMOTIONS

Attorney Gerald (Jay) Schofield Jr. was promoted to partner at Hopkinson & Abbondanza, PA.

Schofield, of Brunswick, has practiced with the firm for the last eight years, bringing to the firm extensive experience in residential and commercial real estate; estate planning and probate matters; corporate and business planning; and general civil litigation.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Jordan Payne Hay, an attorney at Skelton Taintor & Abbott, was elected to serve a two-year term as a member of the Central Maine Human Resources Association board of directors.

Hay’s practice includes employment law, civil rights, human resources support and intellectual property.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Martha Gaythwaite and Karen Frink Wolf, attorneys at Verrill, were again recognized by Benchmark Litigation as two of the “Top 250 Women in Litigation.”

Gaythwaite is chair of the firm’s litigation and trial group and has tried more than 150 civil jury trial cases to verdict.

Frink Wolf is chair of the firm’s professional liability and licensure group and has tried more than 100 civil jury trials to verdict.

Eight attorneys from Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray were included in the 26th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Drew Anderson, of Portland; John Bannon, of West Cumberland; Christopher Branson, of Falmouth; Kelly McDonald, of Portland; Stacey Neumann, of Scarborough; Richard O’Meara, of Cape Elizabeth; Peter Plumb, of Portland; and Michael Traister, of North Yarmouth.

Additionally, O’Meara was recognized as a 2020 “Lawyer of the Year.”

For more information about the attorneys, go to MPMLaw.com.

