Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 10/8 6:30 p.m. School Board TH
Thur. 10/10 7 p.m. Recycling Committee PWD
Scarborough
Mon. 10/7 3:30 p.m. Communication Committee MB
Mon. 10/7 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee MB
Mon. 10/7 6 p.m. Board of Assessment MB
Mon. 10/7 6:30 p.m. Community Center Committee Wentworth School
Tues. 10/8 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee MB
Tues. 10/8 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission MB
Wed. 10/9 7 p.m. Zoning Board MB
Thur. 10/10 6 p.m. Board of Assessment MB
South Portland
Mon. 10/7 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee SPCC
Mon. 10/7 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission CH
Tues. 10/8 Community Development Advisory Committee 496 Ocean St.
Tues. 10/8 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 10/9 6 p.m. Fertilizer Ordinance Committee SPCC
Wed. 10/9 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thur. 10/10 5 p.m. Harbor Commission CH
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Group opposing Mayor Strimling’s reelection pulls ad featuring nonprofit chief
-
Business
Spectrum may drop NBC programming in Maine
-
Nation & World
Bella Tovey, who bore witness to Holocaust, dies at 92
-
Local & State
Riverview Psychiatric Center improving, report says
-
Sports
Box lacrosse team from Maine playing for national title