Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  10/8  6:30 p.m.  School Board  TH

Thur.  10/10  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  PWD

Scarborough

Mon.  10/7  3:30 p.m.  Communication Committee  MB

Mon.  10/7  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  MB

Mon.  10/7  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment  MB

Mon.  10/7  6:30 p.m.  Community Center Committee  Wentworth School

Tues.  10/8  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  MB

Tues.  10/8  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  MB

Wed.  10/9  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  MB

Thur.  10/10  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment  MB

South Portland

Mon.  10/7  5 p.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee  SPCC

Mon.  10/7  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  CH

Tues.  10/8  Community Development Advisory Committee  496 Ocean St.

Tues.  10/8  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  10/9  6 p.m.  Fertilizer Ordinance Committee  SPCC

Wed.  10/9  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thur.  10/10  5 p.m.  Harbor Commission  CH

