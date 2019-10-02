Zach Tolkinen, captain of the Maine Mariners, doesn’t want a repeat of last season.

At least, not the start of last season.

Portland’s minor-league hockey club opened its inaugural campaign with three consecutive losses, then wound up missing the ECHL playoffs despite a winning overall record.

“We can’t have that again,” Tolkinen said Wednesday morning at Troubh Ice Arena after directing an intrasquad scrimmage that kicked off training camp for the Mariners, who open the season Oct. 11 at Cross Insurance Arena against Adirondack. “At the end of the year, we missed playoffs by a couple of points. Every game counts, whether it’s Game 1 or Game 72.”

The majority of the 33 players expected to be in Portland through the weekend spent at least a portion of September skating at an earlier training camp either in the American or National Hockey League, or both. Five players started with Maine’s NHL affiliate, the New York Rangers, and another nine joined them with Maine’s AHL affiliate, Hartford. Players also trickled down to the Mariners from four other AHL camps: Laval, Milwaukee, Lehigh Valley and Hershey.

“We’re excited to work together as the Maine Mariners, regardless of where guys are coming from,” Tolkinen said. “On paper, we look very good. But you don’t win games on paper.”

Prior to Wednesday’s informal scrimmage, the eight position players making their first appearance at a training camp skated through a timed conditioning drill overseen by Mariners head coach Riley Armstrong and assistant coach Anthony Bohn. Included in that eight is Cumberland native Ted Hart, who played at Greely High and is a recent graduate of Yale University.

Hart is hoping to become the first Maine native to suit up for the Mariners. His older brothers Brian and Kevin both played minor-league hockey, Kevin in the ECHL and Brian in both the ECHL and AHL.

“I’ve played in this arena so many times, and the Cross Insurance Arena, so it’s pretty cool to get a chance to play there again,” Ted Hart said. “There’s a lot of guys on the ice, a lot of good players here, but it’s fun.”

The training camp roster includes 18 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goalies. Armstrong said he expects another player or two from Hartford, which has yet to make its final cuts. After practices at Troubh Thursday and Friday morning, the Mariners will play an exhibition game against Worcester Saturday afternoon in Exeter, New Hampshire. The practices and the game are free and open to the public.

The Mariners must trim their active roster to 21 next week. After a month, that number drops to 20. Two players can be placed on reserve along with an unlimited number on injured reserve.

The five potential Mariners who spent time in Rangers camp are forwards Jake Elmer, Dawson Leedahl and Ty Ronning and goalies Tom McCollum and Francois Brassard. Goalie Connor LaCouvee, forward Morgan Adams-Moisan and defenseman Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin all took part in Montreal’s rookie camp.

Jonathan Racine, who played for the Portland Pirates before that AHL franchise left town in 2016, is in the blue-line mix.

“I had a good time when I was here in Portland,” Racine said. “That’s why I decided to come back, because I know the city and I know everyone around the rink. So it’s pretty fun to be here.”

Armstrong and Bohn didn’t stick around for the scrimmage, preferring to allow players to skate freely before evaluations begin Thursday morning.

“I think we know what to expect going into this camp,” Armstrong said. “At last year’s training camp we didn’t really know any of the guys. Hopefully, we can develop players who will move up to the American League and also put a winning product on the ice.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous