Former Greely High hockey standout Ted Hart will have a chance to become the first Maine-born player to skate for the Maine Mariners.

Hart, 23, coming off a four-year career at Yale, signed a standard player contract with Portland’s East Coast Hockey League team, the club announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward played on Greely’s back-to-back Class B state championship teams in 2012 and 2013. Hart scored a goal in the 2013 final and was named the 2013 Maine Sunday Telegram Player of the Year as a junior.

Hart finished his prep career with two seasons at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. At Yale, Hart played in 120 games (25 goals and 22 assists). As a senior in 2018-19, Hart scored four goals with five assists and was an Academic All-ECAC selection.

The Mariners are heading into their second season at the Cross Insurance Arena, with the first game of the season scheduled for Oct. 11 in Portland. Last year two Maine-born players — Trevor Fleurent of Biddeford and goalie Brian Billett of Brunswick — were at the Mariners’ preseason training camp but failed to make the roster.

Hart’s two older brothers have played in the ECHL. Brian Hart, 25, played for Kalamazoo and Greenville and is currently a forward with the Dundee Stars in Scotland. Kevin Hart, 27, a defenseman, played for Elmira in 2014-15 and had a four-game stint last season with Worcester.

“I grew up watching the Portland Pirates and it’s unbelievable to think I could play pro hockey in the same building they once did,” Hart said in a Mariners’ press release.

