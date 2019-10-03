The Westbrook American reported on Oct. 7, 1959, that Paulette Jensen of Longfellow Street in Westbrook held a pajama party on Oct. 2.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Holden of Westbrook attended a horse show at Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Massachusetts.
