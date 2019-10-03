Boisvert in library talk

Author Jayne Boisvert will talk about her new book, “Pilgrimage to Paris: The Cheapo Snob’s Guide to the City and the Americans Who Lived There,” from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Reading Room at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St.

Boisvert obtained a master’s degree in French from Boston College and a Ph.D. from the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the State University at Albany, New York.

She taught French on the secondary level in Atlanta, Georgia, and Albany, New York, before completing her doctoral degree. At Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, she developed courses in French language, literature, history and film. By the time of her retirement as professor emerita in 2010, she had attained the rank of associate professor of French and Comparative Literature.

Seniors to meet

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

The singing group Salem Street will entertain and snacks will be served. For more information, call Michelle LeClerc at 232-6406.

Blessings for animals reminder

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland said animals will be blessed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, in the lower parking lot of St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St.

“As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water. Please be sure your pets are properly secured,” an announcement said.

The blessings celebrate Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day on Oct. 4.

