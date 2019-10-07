Arrests

8/30 at noon. Annmarie Knowlton, 47, of Brookward Court, Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Officer Richard Ross in Bath on a charge of stealing drugs.

9/13 at 5:30 p.m. Katie Barter, 28, of Noble Avenue, was arrested by Officer Richard Ross on Water Street on a charge of theft.

9/30 at 3:40 p.m. Katie Soucy, 24, of Office Drive, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Richard Ross on Office Drive.

10/2 at 8:08 p.m. Jamie Day, 45, of Pleasant Street, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Middle Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/3, no time listed. Robert Jerome, 40, of Oxford Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Chandler Drive on a charge of violation of condition of release.

10/5 at 9:14 p.m. Warren Hewes Jr., 65, of Valley Road, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/23 Samantha Beckim, 32, of Central Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross on Central Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/2 Shane Hamilton, 23, of Court Street, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on charges of burglary and theft.

10/2 A 17-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Chuck Reece on High Street on a charge of possession of alcohol by consumption.

Fire calls

10/1 at 6:40 p.m. Rescue assist on Centre Street.

10/2 at 4:35 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on High Street.

10/2 at 7:07 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

10/2 at 10:47 p.m. Water leak on Oak Street.

10/3 at 6:18 p.m. Elevator issue on Richardson Street.

10/3 at 6:30 p.m. Furnace malfunction on South Street.

10/5 at 4:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Old Brunswick and New Meadows roads.

10/6 at 8:45 a.m. Rescue assist on West Street.

10/6 at 9:37 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 35 calls between Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

