PORTLAND — Absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 election are now available. Ballots can be requested through the city clerk’s office in room 203 at city hall. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15, individuals wishing to vote absentee in person can do so in the State of Maine Room on the second floor of City Hall Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 31,the clerk’s office will remain open until 7 p.m. for the final day to request an absentee ballot and for in-person absentee voting.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Same day voter registration is allowed, but individuals must be able to provide proof of identity and residency.

Polling locations can be found at portlandmaine.gov/1117/Polling-Places.

Absentee ballots can also be requested online or by calling 874-8677.

