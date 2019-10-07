St. Marys Regional Medical Center

Janelle L’e Fye, born Sept. 15 to Christina Fish and Erik Fye of Lewiston. Grandparents are Sandy Fish and Robert Wood of Durham and Bill Fish of Freeport. Great-grandparents are Doug and Cathy Thomas of Winthrop.

Midcoast Hospital

William Joseph Stoat McGowan, born Sept. 20 to Jane Lee (Haser) and Keegan James McGowan of Woolwich. Grandparents are Jessie Graham of California, Doug Haser of Florida, Amber McGowan of Maine and Kevin McGowan of Massachusetts.

Xavier Daniel Diaz Jr., born Sept. 20 to Hanna Marie Guernelli and Xavier Daniel Diaz of Brunswick. Grandparents are John and Karen Guernelli of Brunswick and Ramon Diaz of Dexter. Great-grandparents are Barbara and Allbert of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Marla of Bronx, New York.

Rayne Louise Allen, born Sept. 23 to James Wesley Allen Sr. and Ashly Louise Breton. Grandparents are Jeannie and Jeffery Breton of Harpswell and Yvonne Allen-Frazier of Hartford, Connecticut. Great-grandparents are Martha Allen of Hartford, Connecticut.

Aubree Ella-Renee Hallowell, born Sept. 24 to Cole Renee Hamlin and Kayla Sierra Hallowell of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Thomas W. Hallowell of Bowdoin and Debbie Faucher of Lewiston.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: