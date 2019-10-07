SPRINGVALE

Library announces story time programs



Springvale Public Library has resumed its regular fall schedule of programs for young children and their parents or caregivers at 443 Main St.

Regular Story Time, for ages 3-6, will meet on Mondays. Baby Rhyme Time, for ages 2 and younger, will meet on Thursdays And, Toddler Time, for ages 2-3, will meet on Fridays. All sessions will begin at 10 a.m. and will run through late November.

A Family Sensory Story Time also is offered twice each month for children with sensory processing issues, sensitivities and/or developmental delays.

For more details, call the library at 324-4624 or email [email protected]

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Adult education classes scheduled

Old Orchard Beach and Saco Adult Education is gearing up for a varied season of new academic, vocational and enrichment classes for residents of Dayton, Old Orchard Beach, Saco and surrounding communities. Classes will be offered a Old Orchard Beach High School unless otherwise noted.

Offerings this week include:

Mosaic Stepping Stone, meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, $39; What You Make It Basket, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $29; Vegan Soups, featuring a new menu for returning cooks, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, $45; Make Your Golden Years Glow, Naturally, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $19; and Your Own Wellness Essential Oils for Pain Relief, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $9.

And, beginning Tuesday, Dana Peck of the Biddeford Historical Society will kick off the four-week series Deeper Into the Pepperell Mills. The class meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 29. Cost is $49 and seating is limited.

The facility is located at 28 Jameson Hill Road. For more details, call 934-7922, email [email protected] or go to oobsaco.maineadulted.org.

WATERVILLE

Thomas College rep will visit 3 schools

A representative from Thomas College will visit three high schools Thursday to meet with potential students and talk about what the college has to offer.

The representative will visit Massabesic High School in Waterboro at 8 a.m., followed by stops at Kennebunk High School at 9 a.m. and Lake Region High School in Naples at 10:30 a.m.

For more details, visit www.thomas.edu.

WINDHAM

Electronic Waste Recycling to benefit church missions

An Electronic Waste Recycling event will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Windham Mall on Veterans Memorial Drive, off Route 302, next to Friendly’s.

This event is open to all area communities. The event will serve as a fundraiser benefiting the Windham Hill United Church of Christ’s support of local missions.

Recyclable items include cellphones, laptops, computer towers, computer printers, computer monitors and TVs (all sizes). No household electronics please, such as microwaves, vacuums, stoves, etc.

For more details, call Doug at 310-0866 or the church office at 892-4217.

SPRINGVALE

CareerCenter holding series of workshops

The York County CareerCenter will hold a series of workshop programs during October for job seekers and those considering training to increase their skills and employability.

The Essentials of College Planning Workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday and again Oct. 21 and 28 at the CareerCenter, 9 Bodwell Court.

The free interactive workshops will outline the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning, and study skills. Pre-registration is required.

Space is limited. Call Karen Hadley Keim at 800-281-3703 or 581-3736 to register or visit MEOC’s website, http://meoc.maine.edu.

Additionally, a York County monthly job fair at the CareerCenter will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30. Recruiters from different companies will be interviewing for current openings during these two sessions. No appointment is required. Check mainecareercenter.gov/employment/jobfairs.shtml for a list of participating employers and the times they will be there.

And, a Basic Business Startup Class will be offered from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 for those thinking about starting a new business or purchasing one. This workshop will cover the basics of ownership, sources of financing, developing a business plan and who the SBA resource partners are, as well as many other topics. Register at: sba-basicbusinessstartup10-31-2019.eventbrite.com.

HIRAM

Musician will perform vintage Grange songs

Local musician Katherine Rhoda will perform a concert of vintage Grange songs at 1:30 p.m. at the Hiram Historical Society, Great Ossipee Museum, 20 Historical Ridge (off Main Street), in Hiram village.

The Grange (Patrons of Husbandry) has a rich heritage of song, with a number of songbooks published starting in 1874. Rhoda collects and studies this material and will share songs celebrating agriculture, rural life and the pursuit of the common good.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more details, call 615-4390.

BRUNSWICK

Concert will include Ipcar’s song illustrations

The community is invited to attend Dahlov Ipcar’s Favorite Folk Songs & Ballads Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St.

Friends of Dahlov Ipcar includes performers Bob and Jeanne Zentz, Norris and Eli Dale, Jeff Logan, Kat Logan and Charlie Ipcar, who will present their fourth production of this multimedia show, with projections of Ipcar’s illustrations of the songs, and several new songs.

Advance tickets are recommended by calling 737-2187 or emailing [email protected] Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

