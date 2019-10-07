TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community dinner, 5 p.m., 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public baked bean supper, with two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies, and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 children.

Public supper, with baked beans, casseroles, salads and pies. Seatings at 5 and 6 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. $9, $4 children. Reservations accepted by not required by calling 725-2185.

Roasted turkey dinner, featuring vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverages. 4:45 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $8, $4 children 12 and under.

