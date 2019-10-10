Join the club

The Walker Memorial Library Book Club is extending an invitation to attend the book club meeting 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

“We will be discussing the book ‘Portobello’ by Ruth Rendell,” an announcement said. “Please come even if you hated the book or were not able to finish it.”

The club meets on the second floor of the library, 800 Main St. For more information, call 854-0630.

In observance of Indigenous People’s Day, the library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14.

