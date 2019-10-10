Leslie historical speaker
Mark Allen Leslie will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Buxton-Hollis Historical Society, 100 Main St. (Route 4A), in Bar Mills.
Leslie, winner of six national magazine writing awards, will present a program on the Underground Railroad and the roles of Maine residents in assisting runaway slaves.
The historical society said his novel, “True North: Tice’s Story,” will be available for purchase and signing. Suggested donations are $10 and seniors, $8.
Medication disposal
The public can safely dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications by dropping them off between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Buxton Police Department, Buxton Rite Aid or another MedReturn Drop Box location in northern York County.
The disposal is in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
