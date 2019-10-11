RAYMOND — At the next Raymond Village Community Church free community dinner, the chefs will be the students of the Katahdin Program, Windham High School’s alternative learning initiative.

As part of their culinary arts and gardening program, the students volunteered to plan and prepare a meal for the event, which will take place Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5-6 p.m. at the Church, 27 Main St.

“We are so excited to have this relationship with the staff and students of the Katahdin Program,” said the Rev. Nancy Foran. “It is a win-win for both parties.”

For more information, email Rev. Foran at [email protected] or call the church at 655-7749.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: