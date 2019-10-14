TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community dinner, 5 p.m., 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

Free community dinner, featuring beef stew, home-made bread, salad and dessert, prepared by the Windham High School Katahdin Program Chefs, 5 to 6 p.m. Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond Village.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Community baked bean supper, including casseroles, hotdogs, salads and pies for dessert. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. $8, $18 for families.

Hiram Historical Society third annual Trash Can Turkey Roast, prepared by Bald Mountain BBQ of Baldwin, including pork, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and more. Noon. Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge, Hiram Village. $10. Including music by David Foley and a 50/50 raffle.

Friends of Old Corner Church baked ham supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Masonic Lodge, Route 202, 165 Waterboro Road, Alfred. Fundraiser to restore the historic 1804 church. Donation: $8, free to children under 10 free. Take-out is available.

Baked bean and pasta supper, including two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, rolls, bread, drinks and homemade desserts. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mildred L. Day Memorial School Gymnasium, 600 Limerick Road, Arundel. Donation $7, free for children under 5. Benefit for Arundel Historical Society.

Baked bean supper, including two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. 5-6 p.m. North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8.

Baked bean supper, including pea, kidney and vegetarian beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, gelatin salads, rolls, brown bread and pies. 6 p.m. West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 2 Church St., Scarborough. $8, $4 children.

Pot roast supper, includes potatoes, vegetables, pickled beets, rolls and dessert. 5-7 p.m. Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. $10, $5 children under 12. Also hosting a free flu clinic. Donation or insurance accepted.

Benefit supper, 5-7 p.m. Casco Fire Station, Meadow Road, Route 121. $10 suggested donation to benefit medical treatment and unforeseen expenses for Jon and Wanda Vaughn-Carr after he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer.

