I am proud to enthusiastically support William “Bill” Doyle for Saco mayor.
Bill has what it takes to elevate Saco’s standards and address our issues.
As a respected member of the City Council, a longtime Saco resident and a Thornton Academy alumnus, he knows what Saco residents want and need. He is one of us!
I admire Bill’s transparency and open communication style, and his constituents appreciate his honesty. I know that if Bill is elected mayor, his door will always be open to us.
Please join me in voting for William “Bill” Doyle on Nov. 5.
Kelly Thayer
Saco
