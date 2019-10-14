I am proud to enthusiastically support William “Bill” Doyle for Saco mayor.

Bill has what it takes to elevate Saco’s standards and address our issues.

As a respected member of the City Council, a longtime Saco resident and a Thornton Academy alumnus, he knows what Saco residents want and need. He is one of us!

I admire Bill’s transparency and open communication style, and his constituents appreciate his honesty. I know that if Bill is elected mayor, his door will always be open to us.

Please join me in voting for William “Bill” Doyle on Nov. 5.

Kelly Thayer

Saco

 

