SCARBOROUGH

Catholic men to gather at conference Saturday

The Maine Catholic Men’s 2019 Conference, themed “Be Strong and Courageous,” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road.

The conference, which is open to men 16 and older, will include a special Mass, to be celebrated by Bishop Robert P. Deeley at 11 a.m.

The keynote speaker will be Deacon Ralph Poyo, a native of Colombia, who was ordained to the permanent diaconate in the Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina, and founder of New Evangelization Ministries.

Additional presenters will include Father Jack Dickinson, judicial vicar for the Diocese of Portland; Deacon Mark Tuttle, a deacon at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough, St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth and St. John and Holy Cross Parish in South Portland; Mark Bourgoin, state deputy of the Maine Knights of Columbus; and others.

The cost is $50 for ages 23 or older and $30 for ages 16-22 (those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult). Lunch is included.

To register or for more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/olff/maine-catholic-mens-conference-2019. Registration will be available on the day of the conference, starting at 7:30 a.m.

SANFORD

Churches hosting day of community caring

A number of Acton, Alfred and Sanford area churches have partnered to sponsor the 2019 Communities Care Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at North Parish UCC Church, 895 Main St.

Themed “Indigenous Peoples Day,” the event is being offered to serve are communities by meeting some of the needs of people who are experiencing challenging times.

Blood pressure screenings, hair cuts, dental health, pastoral care and therapy dogs will be free and offered throughout the day. Free meals also will be provided, with breakfast served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch served from 11:30 t0 12:30 p.m.

Sponsored churches include Acton Congregational UCC Church, Alfred Parish UCC Church, Crossroads Methodist Church, Evergreen Covenant Church, North Parish UCC Church, St. George’s Episcopal Church, St. Therese Catholic Church and Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church, all of Sanford.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Church ladies invite public for clothing, lunch

The Ladies Society of First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will sponsor a “Clothe the Body, Feed the Soul,” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 141 North St.

The purpose of this special community outreach project is to give area families in need the opportunity to come to the church and choose from an assortment of clean, gently used clothing. A variety of sizes for women, men and children will be available.This outreach project also includes a complimentary luncheon of soup or chowder and hot dogs.

For more details, call 967-3897 or go to www.firstchurchkport.org.

PORTLAND

Narrated cemetery tours return this season

Spirits Alive’s seasonal “Walk Among the Shadows” narrated cemetery tours return this weekend and next at Eastern Cemetery, Portland’s oldest graveyard, founded in 1668.

Themed “The Spirits of 1820 – 200 Years of Maine Statehood,” the tours offer guided walks, led by spirit re-enactors, who will stop at various grave sites to share the stories of departed residents who lived through the perils and promises of Maine statehood against the background of the Missouri Compromise, abolition and women’s rights.

The spirit walks will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Oct. 24-26 and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 27. Attendees will enter the cemetery from the 224 Congress St. gate, with new tours beginning every 20 minutes during the event. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each walk lasts about 30 minutes. The audience is cautioned to dress for outdoor evening weather and slightly uneven terrain.

Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for age 12 and younger. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

All proceeds benefit Spirits Alive to help accomplish their missions of education and preservation.

For more details, go to spiritsalive.org.

Friends of Eastern Prom having fun day, meeting

Friends of the Eastern Promenade will host a Fall Fun Day and annual meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fort Allen Park.

The event will include a cider press, donuts, lawn games and food trucks. Bring your own apples. The meeting will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and feature Portland Parks Conservancy Executive Director Nan Cumming.

To reserve a spot, email Courtney Walker at [email protected]

AUGUSTA

Homeless veterans event to be held Saturday

The VA Maine 22nd annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1 VA Center, Building 210, Togus Theater, to help Maine’s homeless veterans get the right resources to end their homelessness and offer long-term stability.

VA Maine Healthcare System and community partners will transport 65-90 homeless veterans for a full day of free services. Some 200 volunteers and VA employees will offer housing, employment, health care, optometry, flu shots, haircuts, veterans benefits, legal assistance, tax advocacy, MaineCare and more.

The event is open to all homeless veterans. Community landlords are invited to drop by in the morning to meet outreach workers, who can educate them on housing subsidies and support available to vets.

For more details, call Gabrielle Farris at 623-8411, ext. 2992.

KITTERY

Aging expo to feature over 30 exhibitors

A Seacoast Successful Aging Expo for older residents and their families will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road.

Hosted by Maine Senior Guide, the event will feature more than 30 exhibitors, including senior living communities, home care and home health options, insurance solutions and estate planning. Attendees can enjoy free coffee and donuts and get their flu shots from Walgreens from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Talks in the Speaker’s Gallery will be held hourly, beginning at 10 a.m. The Southern Maine Agency on Aging will hold all-day balance clinics. Attendees can place their name in a drawing for door prizes, including two tickets on the Downeaster and a $50 Hannaford gift card. Dan Buck, of Daniel Buck Antiques & Auctions and a former “Antiques Road Show” appraiser, will offer antiques appraisals.

For more details, visit www.maineSeniorGuide.com or contact Maine Senior Guide at 232-7847 or [email protected]

WELLS

Bird Sketching Workshop set for Wednesday

A Bird Sketching Workshop with wildlife artist and master naturalist Michael Boardman will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Mather Auditorium at Wells Reserve, 342 Laudholm Farm Road.

Open to beginners and more experienced artists alike, the class will teach about eye coordination through fun exercises, talk about and practice some sketching techniques for making visual notes when watching birds in the field and work on details of anatomy and structure. There will also be a brief watercolor demo, with the opportunity to experiment with some color. All materials will be provided but people are welcome to bring their own supplies.

Group size is limited and advance registration is required by going to the York County Audubon website. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for others, payable by cash or check at the workshop.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Program will focus on church’s history

The next meeting of the New Gloucester Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Gloucester Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

The program will center on the church’s history dating to 1765 and its historic organ. It’s free and open to the public, with refreshments served.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Club meeting will offer houseplant presentation

Osewantha Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road.

Visitors and potential new members are welcome to join the meeting and a presentation on the care and culture of houseplants, which will be given by Raychel Libby of Broadway Gardens.

PORTLAND

Deering neighbors to host public meeting, fest

The Deering Center Neighborhood Association will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium at 631 Stevens Ave. about a possible zone change to the property.

On Saturday, the association will sponsor a Harvest Fest event from noon to 4 p.m. at Brentwood Farms Community Garden, featuring 19th-century cider pressing and a potluck supper. BYO apples and place settings (to keep down waste) and a dish to share. All are welcome.

HIRAM

Historical society plans turkey dinner, tours

The Hiram Historical Society will host its third annual Trash Can Turkey Roast at noon Saturday at Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge.

Prepared by Bald Mountain BBQ of Baldwin, the meal also will include pork, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and more. Cost is $10, payable at the door. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.

Earlier, at 10:30 a.m., at Hiram Community Center, former students of Mount Cutler Grammar School will gather for a meet-and-greet, with coffee, doughnuts and cider donated by Apple Acres in Hiram. This will be followed by a program designed to evoke memories of school days. Group photographs will be taken, followed by the announcement of the 50/50 raffle winner.

At 1 p.m., Great Ossipee Museum of Hiram Historical Society will open for touring its collection, including a special exhibit of Hiram schools and churches, logging on the Saco and Ossipee rivers and farm equipment. Attendees can view period videos, help to identify students in period photos and write notes to longtime principal and teacher Eleanor Twitchell.

For more details, call 615-4390.

