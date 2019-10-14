Marco Benevento

8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

Marco Benevento is a piano-playing, singing and songwriting force of nature, and he’s got a new record out called “Let It Slide.” Benevento likes to describe his sound as “hot dance piano rock,” and along with his bassist, Karina Rykman, and drummer, David Butler, he’s on a 50-date tour that spans four months and includes Portland. “Let It Slide” is the seventh album from an artist who has a knack for infusing jazz, jam, psychedelic and pop sounds. The Mattson 2, a psychedelic jazz duo, will open the show.

Ana Egge

7 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $21 day of show. stlawrencearts.org

“Is It The Kiss” is the new album from singer-songwriter Ana Egge, and it’s the 11th offering from an artist who grew up on a farm in North Dakota, as well as on a bus on the California coast and a hot springs community in New Mexico. Egge spent several years honing her craft in the Austin, Texas, music scene and these days calls Brooklyn home. Standout tracks on her latest album include “Cocaine Cowboys,” “Teacake and Janey,” and “Chasing Rabbits in the Sun.”

Pink Martini

8 p.m. Sunday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $35 to $59.50 in advance, $40 to $65 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Pink Martini is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a silver jubilee tour that lands in Portland on Sunday night. The 14-piece pop, lounge and jazz act was formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1994 by the pianist Thomas Lauderdale and has released several albums, many containing multilingual songs. They call their sound “The United Nations house band of 1962 meets Lawrence Welk on acid,” so you better believe this will be quite the party. Will the bartenders step up and mix an appropriate cocktail? There’s only one way to find out.

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $14 in advance, $18 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

For a sensational midweek night of indie and post-folk, head to One Longfellow Square for a performance by Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards. Along with Cortese, the band is cellist/vocalist Valerie Thompson, fiddler/vocalist Jenna Moynihan, and a rotating cast of bass players who create a lush and enthralling sound with string arrangements and gorgeous vocal harmonies. Singer-songwriter Hayley Sabella opens the show. P.S. If you can’t make the Portland show, Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards also will perform the next night at The Bazz in Belfast.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: