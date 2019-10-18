Thanksgiving assistance

Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community coordinators are preparing Thanksgiving food baskets for families and individuals who request assistance.

Application forms are now available and the deadline for completed forms is Nov. 9. These application forms have been sent out by the elementary schools in school totes and SchoolMessenger. They can also be picked up and dropped off at all SAD 15 schools, the Gray Public Library and Gray Town offices in GNGCC designated lock boxes.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a family by providing all the fixings for a holiday meal can contact Kathy George at [email protected]

Public bean supper

The First Congregational Church of Gray on Route 115 will host a bean supper at 5 p.m. Oct. 26. On the menu are baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads, desserts and beverages. The cost for adults is $8, children under 12 $4. The location is handicapped accessible. Contact 657-4279 or 657-3279 on the day of the supper.

Rock Bottom at Post 86

Rock Bottom makes its debut at American Legion Post 86 on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6-10 p.m. They will be bringing their classic rock ’70s dance hits to entertain all. The American Legion post 86 is located at 15 Lewiston Road. Call 657-4884 for more information.

Work Party

A GNG ATV Club Work Party will be held at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 27 where the pavement ends on Ramsdell Road. The group will be working on a new section of Ramsdell Loop. Bring chainsaws, gloves, ATVs, loppers and drinking water. Coffee will be provided by Aroma Joe’s.

Storybook Path

Gray Trail Network — primarily the walking path behind the Henry Pennell Municipal offices — has a new look about it. Lorenza Piper, a local Girl Scout, G-NG Middle School student and athlete, has created a “Storybook Path.” The current book that is featured is “Hold This” and will be available for young children, accompanied by their parents/guardians, to read while they walk the trail for the next three weeks. The 14 platforms will be removed for the winter months and will be replaced with a new storybook next spring.

The future of Gray

The town is hosting two Community Visioning Workshops as part of the effort to update the town’s comprehensive plan. The workshops will be Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Oct, 22, from 7-9 p.m., at the G-NG Middle School cafeteria. The comprehensive plan serves as a guide for land use and budgeting decisions and needs to be updated regularly. A core feature of the plan is the community’s vision for the future of Gray.

Book sale reminder

The GPL Fall Book Sale is this weekend, with the Early Bird Sale, with a $5 admission charge, held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The main sale, with no admission charge, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Gray Public Library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or visit gray.lib.me.us for more information.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: