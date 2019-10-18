Rabies clinic

Standish Veterinary Hospital will host a rabies clinic from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Municipal Center. Vaccines will cost $10 per pet, cash only. To qualify for a three-year vaccine, bring your pet’s most recent rabies certificate. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers. Pregnant animals are not eligible for vaccination. For more information, contact Brandon Ruel at [email protected] or 893-2810.

Handy crafters

If you enjoy crafts such as knitting, crochet and embroidery, you are welcome to join other crafters each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Sebago Lake Congregational Church, 410 Northeast Road, Sebago Lake Village. Bring your project and enjoy meeting other creative folks

Meditation class

Meditation for Stress Management will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Municipal Center Oct. 26. Instructor Robert D. Beane, a Reiki master and holistic care practitioner, will lead the class. The class costs $5 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Babysitter training

A babysitter training class is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Municipal Center. Students will learn skills such as child care, emergency care, basic first aid and more. Those who complete the class will receive an American Red Cross babysitting certification. The class is $72 per child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Group hike

The Standish Recreation Department will host a group hike for seniors in the North Falmouth Community Woods at 9 a.m. Nov. 5. The hike is $5 per person. Transportation from the Standish Municipal Center will be provided. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.

Matt Gregoire can be contacted at [email protected]

