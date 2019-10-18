Winter air drafts end

If your home has drafty windows or you need some help minimizing the loss of heat this winter, sign up for 10 free window inserts with a program serving the Raymond area. If you have received any type of government benefits, you may be eligible. Applications and measuring must be completed by the Dec. 9 deadline. This program is provided by Window Dressers, The Maine Partnership for Environmental Stewardship, St. Josephs College and the Raymond Village Community Church. For more information, contact Elissa Kane at [email protected] or 893-7783.

Artwork to benefit library

Photographer Bruce Small has donated a canvas bag with one of his photographs printed on it to be raffled off at Raymond Village Library. Small is the Raymond Village Library’s October featured artist. Proceeds from the raffle will support the library. Stop by the library and take a chance on winning this beautiful bag. The winner will be announced the first week of November.

Unwanted medicine disposal

Dispose of expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Raymond Public Safety Building located at 1443 Roosevelt Trail. Rather than put medications in the trash or add them to our water supply, take this opportunity to dispose of them, no questions asked. This event is sponsored by the Cumberland County Sheriff and the Raymond Public Safety Department.

Country concert

Raymond Art Alliance presents internationally renowned country western artists Joni and Olivia Harms with special guests Don Roy and Jay Young on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Suggested donation is $10. Refreshments will be served and CDs will be available during intermission. For more information or schedule changes, please connect with Raymond Arts Alliance on Facebook or on the website at raymondvillagelibrary.org/RAA-events/.

Snow is coming

Raymond Rattlers snowmobile club members volunteer time providing trail maintenance, brushing, signing and grooming to around 30 miles of trails during the winter season. The club welcomes any interested community members to join in the efforts to make the trails the best they can be. Club meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month. If you are interested in becoming a member or seeing what the club is all about, please go to the Facebook page, facebook.com/raymond.snowmobile.club, for more information and to find the next meeting place. Individuals, families or businesses can join. Private messages are also welcomed.

Library Halloween parade

Wear your Halloween costume to Baby Time or Story Time and enjoy a Halloween Story with Miss Karen and some Halloween candy and join in the costume parade. Baby Time will be on Monday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. Story Time will be on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m. For more information or questions, please contact the Raymond Village Library at 655-4283.

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: