Kemba Walker is, by all metrics, one of the NBA more prolific and consistent scorers. It’s that end of the floor that’s made him a three-time All-Star and gotten him a four-year contract at more than $140 million.

SEASON OPENER WHO: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: ESPN, NBCSB

And no doubt the Boston Celtics will need all of that prowess as they try to regain their footing after the embarrassing luxury car skid into the ditch that was 2018-19.

But to compete with the more elite clubs will require more. And the Celtics certainly have to be heartened that Kemba Walker wants to talk defense.

“Myself, I’ve got to be better defensively every night,” he said. “I have to set that tone for these guys as much as I can.”

To be sure, it’s only talk at this stage, but the fact Walker, whose play on that end always has been a concern, is putting himself out there on this issue would have to constitute a rather positive indicator.

At 6-foot-1, Walker has noted that many of his teammates are not much taller. And he knows the effect that can have on the club’s defense.

“Oh, we’re small,” he said, “but it can definitely work. I just think it’s more about discipline and understanding that we’re not that big. It is what it is. You can’t change our heights. We’ve all been this way for years now, so it’s going to be more perimeter oriented defensively. Honestly, we just have to be locked in. I have to be locked in.

“(Marcus) Smart, I mean, he’s first team All-Defense, so we already know what he brings to the table, but Jaylen (Brown) and J.T. (Jayson Tatum), you know, we need those guys to defend, and Gordon (Hayward) and me. We need all of us to defend, and that just is what it is. We all just have to really come together and understand that in order for us to win games, we’re going to have to really play defense. We’re going to have to get stops because I think if we are great defensively, it’s going to be really, really hard for teams to stop us offensively, you know, once we really start to get things clicking.”

Walker has clicked well with his new surroundings. Asked if this is a new world for him, he replied, “Yes-s-s-s,” holding on for an extra beat and rolling it into a laugh. “Yeah, I mean, I was in Charlotte for eight years, and that was all I knew. So yeah, it’s different. But everyone here has just been great, making me feel comfortable – the coaching staff, everybody, they’ve all made me feel comfortable and feel at home. They just want me to be myself, and I really do appreciate that.”

And while Charlotte is in the NBA, the Celtics are, well, different.

“I mean, I think so, just because of the history,” Walker said. “It’s such a legendary organization. The fan base is just unreal. I remember playing them in Charlotte, playing against the Celtics, and the whole arena in Charlotte was filled with a lot of Boston jerseys. It’s special here. It’s different. It’s definitely different.

“I think more so the expectation. Maybe one season with the Hornets we had really high expectations early on, but nothing like this. Being a part of this organization is just definitely very different.”

But while there may be greater expectations on Celtic teams in general, the one Walker has joined is largely flying under the radar as this season approaches.

“I honestly don’t pay attention to what people have to say about us and what they expect from us because you just never know,” he said. “You never know. You could have the best team and you just never know how things can go. So many things happen, injuries. And it just takes time. It takes time. I’m new, and these guys have to get used to me and I have to get used to them. You know, we have to be on the same page throughout the season and that’s going to take time. It’s not a rush. It just has to happen.”

It’s more, he agreed, than just putting a starry roster together.

“No question,” Walker said. “No question. Chemistry comes into play, and, you know, being healthy and guys buying in. A lot comes into play.

“For me, I just love the way these guys work, man. You know, their attention to detail, their coachability – those kind of things impress me. These guys have very high character, and that’s down to a man. We have such great dudes, and that’s what I love to be around, just guys who are really good people. Because that stuff translates. It translates to the court. We get along really, really well, and it happened very, very fast.

“Obviously me playing USA Basketball with Smart, Jaylen and J.T. I think helped a lot. And I’ve known G (Hayward) for quite some time as well. So those guys have made my transition a lot easier, and I think that’s all going to help us be together as a team.”

It also helps that a guy who led his team in scoring the last five years wants to talk about his defense.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous