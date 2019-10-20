A Qantas airplane took off from New York on Friday night and didn’t stop until it reached Sydney just over 19 hours later, setting a record for the world’s longest nonstop commercial passenger flight.
Months of planning went into the Boeing 787-9′s 10,066-mile journey. Tests assessed the health and well-being of the 49 passengers and crew members aboard the flight, which was conducted for research purposes as the largest airline in Australia explores offering the “ultra long” flights.
“This is a really significant first for aviation,” Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said in a news release. “Hopefully, it’s a preview of a regular service that will speed up how people travel from one side of the globe to the other.”
The company is seeking to launch nonstop flights between Australia’s east coast and New York and London, saving passengers up to four hours in travel time. Its Project Sunrise plans to test the London-to-Sydney route in November and decide by the end of this year whether to offer the new routes.
For the New York-to-Sydney test, the passenger and baggage load was restricted to control the weight on the plane. Medical researchers and scientists worked with Qantas to make adjustments to cabin lighting, and in-flight meals were adjusted to reduce jet lag.
Rather than starting with dinner and then lights off, as night flights typically operate, the research flight began with lunch and the lights were kept on for six hours to mirror the destination’s time of day.
Overall, the ultralong journey went “really smoothly,” said Qantas Capt. Sean Golding, who led the four pilots operating the service. They were happy with the trip, he said.
“We had a lot of interest from air traffic controllers as we crossed through different airspace because of the uniqueness of this flight,” Golding said. “We also had a special sign-off and welcome home from the control towers in New York and Sydney, which you don’t get every day.”
The longest nonstop commercial flight that is offered is Singapore Airlines’ 18-hour-and-45-minute route from Singapore to Newark, which debuted last year. The route uses an Airbus plane designed for ultralong-range travel, with features such as larger windows, higher ceilings and an extra-wide body.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NFL roundup: Replay reversals help Titans edge Chargers
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Course record broken at Mount Desert Island Marathon
-
College
College football notebook: Alabama QB has sprained ankle
-
Nation & World
Kurdish forces withdraw from key town as part of cease-fire with Turkey
-
Politics
Donald Trump Jr rises as provocateur, master preacher for father
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.