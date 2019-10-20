SOUTH PORTLAND – C. Lance McCracken, 70, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019, with his lovely ladies by his side. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on June 17, 1949, son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Cyran) McCracken. After graduating from Chicopee High, Lance went on to obtain his associate degree in computer sciences. He began a long career of computer programming in Maine. This is where he met the love of his life, Arlene Tanous. In later life, he made a career change to the U.S. Postal Service, where he was a proud employee at a job he loved. During these years, he developed many cherished friendships.What brought him the most joy was living vicariously through the vibrant lives of his two daughters and granddaughter. Lance loved spending quality time gathering at his family lake house, Pappy’s Point of View in Grand Lake Stream, Maine. There he enjoyed fishing, boating, sunsets, games and the rich history of the land. Watching his beloved sports teams, the Giants, Patriots and, of course, the Yankees, was a favorite pastime and he never missed fantasy league with his friend, Tad. Lance looked forward to the spring and summer when he did his organic gardening and bird watching. He would often be found in the kitchen with his recipes preparing elaborate meals eager for others to taste.Lance was predeceased by his parents and in-laws and his brother-in-law, Joe Kelley. He is survived by his four lovely ladies, wife, Arlene Tanous McCracken; daughters, Taryn and Haley McCracken and his beloved granddaughter, Tanous-Anna Chamberlin; Tanna’s dad, Chris Chamberlin and Haley’s fiancé, Odis Walker; his loving sister, Llanor Roy and husband, Carl, and their children, Nathan Roy and wife, Christie, Sondra and husband, Greg Laskowski, Justin Roy and wife, Kari; his large extended family on his wife’s side, as well as his many nieces, nephews, cousins; also, his treasured friends and neighbors, Ed and Sheila.A celebration of life will be at a future date.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. “Flowers have a long history of serving as a tribute to love, to honorand in memory.”

