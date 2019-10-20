SCARBOROUGH – Anastase “Tass” Varaklis, 85, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Veroia, Greece on Jan. 14, 1934 to Ekaterini and Ioannis Varaklis. His love for his hometown of Veroia, of Greek culture and of the Orthodox faith were defining characteristics and he frequently could be heard extoling the virtues of being Greek (particularly to his ‘xenoi’ friends and relatives!). He immigrated to Austria in his teens to start university and then to Canada in 1956 to complete his education, realizing his dream of becoming a civil engineer. He graduated from Carleton University in Ottawa in 1963.

Tass had a very successful professional career and his engineering creativity and versatility were strengths he applied to the many projects he worked on with Dominion Bridge and Atomic Energy of Canada, among others – work that took him to four continents. He received many accolades and for years proudly wore the Canadian engineering Iron Ring. After retirement, he and Soula moved to Maine to be with family.

Tass was known for his prodigious sense of humor. His ability to laugh at himself allowed him to deal with the ups and downs of life. He chose never to be defined by his misfortunes and was an eternal optimist. He was generous to a fault and single-mindedly committed to his family and community. He was devoted to his parish of Koimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Ottawa and was instrumental in the building of the community center and church where he served as President of the Community for several years. He was an avid sports fan, was a star soccer player, loved entertaining family and friends, and sailing on the Ottawa River. He sang in the Holy Trinity church choir in Portland and he and Soula would sing old Greek ballads for hours together, in beautiful harmony.

Tass is survived by his wife of 55 years, Soula (Demeroutis); and his three children: Kalli Varaklis and Sean McCormick, James Varaklis and Alexander and Lori (Halla) Varaklis. He loved his six grandchildren – Grady, Declan and Madeleine McCormick, Matthew, Sophia and Joseph Varaklis – “all the way to the moon and back”. He is survived by his beloved nephew Sotiris Giovanopoulos, wife Bessie, and nieces Eleni and Haroula who were like grandchildren to him. He leaves behind brothers Dimitrios and Photios and his best friend and college roommate Gerhard Wallner. He will be remembered by many friends, sisters-in-law Voula and Soultana; daughter-in-law Laura; nieces and nephews.

The family sends heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dr. Fernando Moreno and the wonderful staff at Gosnell and Hospice of Southern Maine.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland, officiated by Father Constantine Sarantidis, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home in Portland. To view his memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Tass/Dad/Papou/Theo: “May your memory be eternal”

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Holy Trinity Greek

Orthodox Church

www.htrinityportland.org/

