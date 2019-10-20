PORTLAND – Nick Fitzpatrick died peacefully on Oct. 4, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, from complications of a staph infection. He passed away within a week of being diagnosed.He was born in Sheffield, England, on Oct. 29, 1960, the only child of Edwin “Eddie” and June Fitzpatrick. Nick was four years old when the family moved to the United States and settled in Maine. He was educated in public and private schools and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School. He received an associate degree in culinary arts from Southern Maine Community College.Nick loved Maine, he loved the ocean and the great outdoors. These were driving forces throughout his life and were his playground. He canoed challenging rivers such as Dead River, Saint John, and Allagash, and was equally comfortable paddling on the ocean. The choppier the better. He spent many summers exploring Maine islands and the coastline on his boat with his dog, Popeye. He also enjoyed swimming, fishing and canoeing on the rivers and ocean. In the last summer of his life, he spent many happy times at the East End Beach swimming and kayaking with his dog, Kate. Like his father, Nick was also an exemplary cook. He also spent a decade working as a stern man on a lobster boat.Art was a major part of Nick’s life. He was a talented visual artist and a maker of tiny found object sculptures such as a sardine can radio. Nick’s main inspiration throughout his life was his mother, June. He could often be found at The June Fitzpatrick Gallery doing the lighting, exhibit installations and many other jobs. He and June shared a deep bond that will never be broken. His former partner, Blainor McGough, was also an important inspiration to Nick and was a lifelong friend with whom he shared many adventures, including a trip to Alaska to work in the fisheries there. Nick was a deeply kind, caring and thoughtful person always willing to help anyone out. He had many friends in Portland, especially on the working waterfront. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Nick was predeceased by his father, Eddie, and is survived by his mother, June, her sister, Sue and family, several cousins, and a great-aunt, all in England.Nick requested no funeral. All are invited to a reception to toast Nick and wish him Godspeed on his journey to paradise, which will be held at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo Street, in Portland on October 29, 6-8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:Mayo Street Arts, or to a nonprofit important to you.

