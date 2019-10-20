Our final regular season poll for field hockey and our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and volleyball. These polls consider ames played through Saturday, Oct. 129 and were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Scarborough
2) South Portland
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Freeport
5) Cheverus
6) Yarmouth
Boys’ soccer
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Greely
4) South Portland
5) Waynflete
6) Portland
Girls’ soccer
1) Cheverus
2) Cape Elizabeth
3) Scarborough
4) Portland
5) Yarmouth
6) Freeport
Field hockey
1) Freeport
2) Cheverus
3) Falmouth
4) Scarborough
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Yarmouth
Volleyball
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) South Portland
6) Cheverus
