Press Herald reporter Eric Russell was named Journalist of the Year and the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram won 32 awards at the latest Maine Press Association gathering.

The Press Herald is the press association’s daily newspaper of the year, and the Sunday Telegram is the weekend newspaper of the year.

The Press Herald’s advertising department won first place for general excellence.

Russell has been a general assignment reporter at the paper since 2012, and lives in Brunswick with his wife and two daughters.

In recent years, he was the lead writer on the Press Herald series “Lost,” which revealed hidden stories in Maine’s opioid epidemic. His reporting also has brought to light dysfunction in statewide child protection services and care for intellectually disabled adults, exposed profit-seeking in an erstwhile nonprofit organization, and chronicled a man’s eviction over medical marijuana used for seizures.

The Freedom of Information award also went to the Press Herald for, among other work, the revelations by staff writers Kevin Miller and Scott Thistle that taxpayers funded rooms at Trump hotels for staffers of former governor Paul LePage.

Hannah LeClaire of The Times Record in Brunswick won the Young Journalist award.

Awards were handed out Saturday evening at the 2019 MPA awards banquet, which took place at the South Portland DoubleTree by Hilton.

