TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community dinner, 5 p.m., 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Turkey supper with all the fixings, sponsored by Knights of Columbus No. 8144. 5-6:15 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $9, $5 children; $28 families.

SATURDAY

Benefit public bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, hotdogs, casseroles, pies, homemade pickles and relishes. 5-6 p.m. West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountain Road, Falmouth. $8, $4 ages 5-12; younger children free. 797-4066. All proceeds benefit Retts syndrome.

Public bean hole supper, includes two kinds of beans cooking in the bean hole overnight, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, biscuits, homemade desserts and drinks. 4:30-6 p.m. Blue Point Congregational Church, UCC, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $8, $3 children. 883-6540.

Public baked bean supper, with salads, biscuits, desserts and drinks. 2-4:30 p.m. Harraseeket Grange No. 9, 13 Elm St., Freeport. $10.

Baked bean and casserole supper, including salads, beverages, homemade breads and desserts. 5-6 p.m. church supper room at Gray Congregational Church, 11 Yarmouth Road, Route 115. $8, $4 children under 12. Handicapped access. 657-4279, day of supper 657-3279.

