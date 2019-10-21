GORHAM — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two missing 13-year-old Gorham girls.

Nevaeh Joyce and Courtney Taft have been missing since Oct. 20. “They were last seen in the area of Gray Road,” Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release.

Sanborn told the American Journal two officers are assigned to the investigation and four others were searching Monday for the missing teens.

Joyce is described as white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Her clothing description was unknown.

Taft is white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. Taft was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with a tear in the left knee, a black crop top, green Nasholoa North hooded sweatshirt and white Nike sneakers.

They both frequent Windham, Westbrook and South Portland, where they have friends.

Anyone with information should call Gorham Police Department at 893-2810.

