Music

Oct. 24

Country-western artists Joni and Olivia Harms, with guests Don Roy and Jay West, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $10 donation suggested. FMI: raymondvillagelibrary.org/raa-events/

Oct. 25-Oct. 27

Barbershop Harmony Society – Fall District Convention, 4-10 p.m. Oct. 25, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 26. Hosted by the Northeast District of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Features the very best of barbershop quartets and choruses from all over the northeast. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $0-$55, eventbrite.com.

Oct. 26

Fiddle-icious, with special guests country-western artists Joni and Olivia Harms, 7 p.m., Gorham High School Auditorium. Tickets: $15 at fiddleicious.com/performances/, under 18 free.

Acoustic rock song stylist Joel Cage, 7 p.m., Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children.

Nov. 1-3

Broadway Baby: A Sondheim 90th Celebration, performed by University of Southern Maine music majors, Edward Reichert directing, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Nov. 17

Pete Seeger’s “The Incompleat Folk Singer,” a Canadian Tribute to an American Hero

with Mark Hellman, 3-4:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15 at 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Theater

Through Oct. 26

“Wait Until Dark,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $15, pay-what-you-like Oct. 24, at sacorivertheatre.org.

Through Nov. 3

“Annie,” 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 grade two through college and 62 and over at windhamtheater.org.

Nov. 15-24

“The Love of the Nightingale,” by Timberlake Wertenbaker, directed by Rachel Price Cooper,

Nov. 15-16, 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 20-21, 5 p.m.; Nov. 24, 2 p.m.; Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16 general admission, $8 students/youth, $12 seniors 60 and up, faculty, staff and alumni at maine.edu/theatre.

Art

Through Dec. 8

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” with participating artists Martha Armstrong, Ben Aronson, Gideon Bok, Sascha Braunig, Bernard Chaet, Susanna Coffey, Aaron Fink, Jon Imber, Dinorá Justice, David Kapp, György Kepes, Kayla Mohammadi, Jim Ritchie, Ann Weber, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham.

