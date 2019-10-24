In my 17 years of elected public office I would bristle when referred to as a politician. I know others who are motivated to serve our community feel the same way. Being elected by one’s community is an honor and, in my opinion, motivated by a desire to serve the public. A true desire to serve the public for the greater good is what I look for in a candidate.

On Nov. 5 the citizens of Westbrook have an important decision to make. Who will lead this community? I’ve made my selection. I fully support Michael Foley to lead Westbrook as our next mayor.

I’ve served along with Michael as a city councilor for years. But it is not the years of service, or the fact that he is knowledgeable about our budget, or his proven ability to work hard and demonstrate commitment to serving. I don’t always agree with his positions, but I do know that he will be an honest, direct, straight shooter and he will not only state his opinion, he will stay true to his convictions. I will be casting my vote for Michael because he is a man of integrity.

With Michael as mayor, you will not have to worry if he will keep his word. He is always acting in the best interest of our citizens. He is honest, ethical, conscientious and the best choice for our community. There are four candidates for mayor this election. Under the current mayor, we have seen a 20% increase in our taxes, and I’m shocked that we have not seen more outrage over this. Have we become so complacent that we are not speaking up? There are many new faces in our local races. It’s good to see candidates with a true desire to serve the public, but I fear there are others whose motivations are not so pure.

Michael Foley is motivated by a desire to serve and has the what it takes to be a great leader for Westbrook – integrity. Please join me on Nov. 5 to elect Michael Foley for mayor.

Colleen Hilton

Former mayor of Westbrook

