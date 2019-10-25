Christmas Fair

Friends Church and the Windham Historical Society will host a Christmas Fair Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Friends Church, 374 Gray Road. The classic Quaker meetinghouse will be filled with all sorts of handcrafted holiday decorations and custom crafts, and will provide you with wonderful gift ideas. The Historical Society also will sell the delicious baked goods and candy that are legendary in town. There will be a raffle for a beautiful handmade quilt and the Historical Society’s Bicentennial calendar will be available for purchase. If you are a crafter who would like to participate or if you would like more information about the fair in general, please call 892-9537.

Cancer Support Group

The Windham Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Windham Public Library. This will be an informal meeting where cancer issues will be discussed. If you are suffering from cancer, or if you’re a survivor or a caregiver to someone afflicted by the disease, you are welcome to attend.

Night ski passes

Discount passes for unlimited night skiing at Shawnee Peak are now available through the Windham Parks & Recreation Department. Shawnee Peak offers night skiing with five lifts that service 19 trails and two terrain parks. Night passes are for people of all ages.

Passes are $185 and can be used from 3:30 p.m. to close Monday-Saturday and on holiday Sundays. Passes can be picked up at the Shawnee Peak Guest Services Office starting Dec. 1. Ticket sales close on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for further details.

Busy Builders



On Monday, Oct. 28, from 4-5 p.m. at the Windham Public Library, kids in grades K-5 are invited to come and do some building with LEGOs. This is a fun way for children to use their imaginations while creatively constructing some interesting LEGO designs. This is the first meeting for this activity. In the future, kids can participate in Busy Builders on the fourth Monday of each month.



Maine 200 Scavenger Hunt

The Windham Parks and Recreation Department and the Windham Historical Society are celebrating next year’s bicentennial of Maine’s statehood with a photo scavenger hunt of historical locations in and around Windham. Maine 200 Scavenger Hunt teams must consist of two or more people, with at least one member of the team over 18 years of age. Families and groups of friends are encouraged to participate.

To be eligible for prizes, the teams must register through Windham Parks and Recreation. Photo checklists are available on their website (www.windhamrecreation.com) and include easy, moderate and challenging locations to hunt down and photograph. The contest runs from now until Feb. 28, 2020. Photos can be emailed to [email protected] or delivered in person to the Parks and Recreation department at Town Hall, 8 School Road. There is no fee to participate.

Photo submissions will be displayed at a Bicentennial Tea on March 14, 2020, and three teams who complete the challenge will be selected at random to receive commemorative bicentennial prizes. Complete photo guidelines are available at the time of registration, online or in person. Call 892-1905 for more information.

