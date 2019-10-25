Pumpkin time



The spooky season is upon us and fun activities abound. Stop by the Lakes Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Drive (behind the old hospital), on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-3:30 p.m. for the kids to make Halloween paper plate wreaths. For more information call 803-8707.

The Bridgton Public Library is offering pumpkin painting in the Meeting Room on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 3:30-5 p.m. Call 647-2472 for more information.

The Community Halloween Party will be held at the old Town Hall on North High Street on Thursday, Oct. 31, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy costume contests for all ages and then head next door to the ice rink for a free cookout and 70 minutes of short Halloween films and cartoons hosted by Bridgton Recreation. This is a free event but donations to Bridgton Recreation summer scholarships are appreciated.

Damnationaland

As Halloween draws near, the Tannery Pub at the Magic Lantern Theater will again be screening Damnationland, an annual showcase of short, Maine-made independent films on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. This year there are six short films by Maine filmmakers combined into a single feature lasting about two hours that will send shivers up your spine and sometimes make you smile. Tickets are available at the Magic Lantern box office during regular opening hours.

Bridgton survey

A Community Development survey is being conducted to find out how people want Bridgton to develop moving forward. Full time, part time and seasonal residents, as well as tourists, those who work in Bridgton and anyone with connections to the town are welcome to participate in the online survey at bridgtonme.wordpress.com. Have your say about what kind of businesses are suitable for Bridgton, what services should be available and what/whom the town should try to attract. There is also room for general comments about how you see Bridgton’s future. The survey is anonymous and takes about 15 minutes. The deadline for responding is Monday, Oct. 28.

2020 health insurance



Need advice about health insurance in 2020? Bring your questions to the Bridgton Community Center on Nov. 3, at 2 p.m., so Affordable Care Act Marketplace Insurance Navigator Amy March and Medicare Counselor Therese Johnson can provide some answers. They have information about the Marketplace for purchasing affordable insurance, Medicare for people over 65 and MaineCare for low-income Mainers. Marketplace open enrollment is Nov. 1-Dec. 15 and Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15-Dec. 7. Contact March at 452-2493 to learn more and schedule an appointment for free, unbiased help with Marketplace enrollment. March is sponsored by Western Maine Community Action and also offers referrals for help with MaineCare and Medicare. Information can also be obtained by calling the WMCA Health Navigator Hotline at 1-855-806-7333 or accessing the Marketplace directly at healthcare.gov.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: