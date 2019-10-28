BATH

Craft fair to include cookie walk, Santa

The Annual Bells of St. Mary’s Christmas Craft Fair & Café will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 144 Lincoln St.

There will be a silent auction, featuring dozens of new items for Christmas gifts, as well as a Cookie Walk, Grandma’s Attic, local crafters’ handmade items and a visit with Santa around noon.

The Café will serve breakfast and lunch items, including chowder, soup, chili, hot dogs, pizza, desserts and beverages.

For more details, call 443-5389.

BIDDEFORD

Fun run to support Catholic school, students

St. James School of Biddeford will host the Trot for Education 5K and Fun Run road race Saturday to raise funds to support the schools’ collective mission to provide quality Catholic education for their students.

The race will start at 9 a.m. at the school, on 25 Graham St., with a kids’ fun run to follow. Award presentations and family activities will be held after the races. The first 100 5K registrants receive a T-shirt. The cost for the 5K is $20 in advance and $25 on race day. The fun run is $15. There are also $2.50 sign-up fees. All proceeds will benefit St. James School. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/ME/Biddeford/TrotforCatholicEducation.

BIDDEFORD POOL

Naturalist offering workshop on rare birds

Join Maine Audubon staff naturalist Doug Hitchcox for a workshop on learning to spot rare birds in the area from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The talk will include bird walks and a slideshow. Advance registration is required. To register, go to yorkcountyaudubon.org, click on the Rare Birds Workshop under What’s Coming Up on the right-hand side of the page, and then scroll down to use the registration form. Admission is $20 for Audubon members and $25 for all others, payable by cash or check at the workshop.

SACO

Vendor Craft Fair to be held Saturday at the grange

Saco Grange No. 53 will host a Vendor Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 168 North St.

Come enjoy many products by vendors for Christmas gifts. Come shop and join in the holiday cheer. For more details, call 831-5784 or email [email protected]

SOUTH BERWICK

Historical Society hosting trivia night at Spring Hill

The popular History Games trivia night competition and fundraiser, hosted by the Old Berwick Historical Society, returns Saturday evening at Spring Hill Restaurant.

Teams will battle for the coveted History Games trophy. Check-in begins at 7 p.m., with the games beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For this round of games, the Old Berwick Historical Society has put together an entertaining evening of trivia games. The questions – both serious and not – cross many topics, locales and time periods. Questions range from traditional to varied, including videos, music and game show clues. Guests can create a team of 2-8 on their own, or be placed with one upon arrival.

This year’s theme is “Hats Off to History” and guests are encouraged to wear hats of any kind. Historical hats and the most creative will earn bonus points for their team. Stuck on a clue? Teams will be allowed to purchase up to three clues for a small donation throughout the games. The evening will also feature a small silent auction and some fun adventures to bid on during a short live auction.

Tickets are $30 each and include a beverage and pub-style food.

Tickets are available at oldberwick.org and at the shop A Little Something on Paul Street. For more details, call 384-0000.

SCARBOROUGH

Local authors to discuss their work at showcase

The Scarborough Public Library will host a Local Author Showcase at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, featuring published authors from Scarborough and neighboring communities.

Authors will discuss their works, followed by a question and answer period. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Featured authors will include Kathy Billings, Andrew Downs, Sean Poage and Lois Stailing.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

For more details, go to scarboroughlibrary.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Church holding public Hymn Sing program

The First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport welcomes all community members to attend a Hymn Sing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 141 North St.

The hymns sung will be by audience request on the day of the event. The program is open to the public, all are welcome. The event is free of charge. Free will donations will be welcomed and will assist the church’s music committee.

Advance requests for favorite hymns are welcomed by emailing Joyce Painter Rice as soon as possible at [email protected] Early requests will help with event preparations.

FALMOUTH

St. Mary’s hosting forum on Maine’s opioid response

As part of Falmouth’s community-wide response to the opioid crisis, the Church of Saint Mary the Virgin is hosting a program from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 43 Foreside Road, featuring a state expert on group recovery houses.

Ron Springel, a former emergency room physician who assists the director of the Governor’s Opioid Response, will speak on “Recovery Houses: The Needs and Hurdles,” the fourth in Saint Mary’s series on the epidemic. Individuals in recovery will also give testimonials as part of the presentation.

Jennifer Gregg, the chair of the church’s outreach committee that is organizing the event, said, “It’s important to have group recovery houses for people transitioning from structured treatment facilities to every-day living, but there are a lot of questions about the industry that has grown with the increase in opioid deaths. That’s why we invited an expert to talk about oversight, the variety of costs and services and the impact on neighbors.”

St. Mary’s is offering the series to help educate the public on opioid misuse and the importance of treating victims with compassion. It is part of a pilot project with the Town of Falmouth to help municipalities within the Greater Portland area address substance abuse through municipal government, schools and the community.

Chicago men’s choir to perform at St. Mary’s

Chicago choir Constellation Men’s Ensemble will perform the concert “Caelo: Luceat” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church of 43 Foreside Road.

This hourlong musical mediation will focus on all of the lights we see in the night sky, with music by Ola Gjeilo, Diane Loomer, Gregory W. Brown and the world premiere of Eriks Esenvalds “Northern Lights” for men’s voices.

Tickets are available at constellationensemble.org

PORTLAND

Wild & Scenic Film Festival to be held at USM

Friends of Casco Bay will host the 11th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Saturday at Abromson Auditorium on the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus.

The festival features 11 environmental and adventure films, suitable for ages 10 and above, free popcorn and other snacks, a cash bar and a raffle.

Tickets are $30 in advance at cascobay.org/film-festival or $35 at the door on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. Films start at 3 p.m.

Connected Catholics meeting to include potluck, holiday project

Connected Catholics of Maine Portland Chapter will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at 268 Falmouth Road.

The meeting will begin with a social time and potluck at 1 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 1:30 p.m. and a Christmas Tree Project at 2:15 p.m. Attendees should bring glue guns, beads and other decorations.

For more details, call Grace at 878-6459.

BRUNSWICK

Church series explores family relationships

A free, four-part series, designed to bring new insights to your family relationships, will be held throughout November at St. Charles Borromeo Church, at 132 McKeen St.

The series is entitled “Sharing Your Childhood: A Family System Workshop” and aims to improve communication within families by looking through generations for an examination of the family dynamic.

During the workshop, children (ages 10 and older) are invited to attend with parents, grandparents and other family members. Childcare is available for younger children.

The sessions will be held on the first three Sundays in November along with a fourth date to be determined by participants. All meetings will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Session I, offered this Sunday, is geared to “connect with the childhood in all of us.” Session II, on Nov. 10, will focus on viewing the structure of the nuclear family and examining how all of the parts can work together effectively. In Session III, on Nov. 17, participants will view a genogram, a three to four generational assessment of family experiences, to get in touch with their family legacies. And, Session IV, the final session, with date to be announced, will be a review of what was learned with suggested strategies to bring about constructive change.

The series will be facilitated by Colby College social worker Larry Roy, a family therapist, caseworker, family life educator, community consultant and instructor in sociology, marriage and the family.

For more details, call 725-2624 or email Amy Ford at [email protected]

