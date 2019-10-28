I appreciated the outrage of the Democratic candidates for president speaking at the debate Oct. 15 about the need to impeach President Trump and remove him from office. But I longed for and did not hear any of them say something like this:

“More than half the American people now support removal from office and recognize the criminal depravity of this singularly corrupt and unpatriotic president. The only obstacle to his removal is the Republican-controlled Senate.

“I am shocked and dismayed that almost none of the Republicans in the Senate have spoken out in condemnation of the president’s conduct with regard to Ukraine. They should be ashamed. I expect if the people continue to lead, if that 51 percent who support removal grows to 60 or 75 percent, perhaps the senators, who should be leading, will follow.”

Carol Eisenberg

Peaks Island

