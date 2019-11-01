The Neighborhood plans fall fundraisers

BATH —Come celebrate the season at The Neighborhood United Church of Christ’s Harvest Luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The cost is $8 for for lunch, dessert and coffee. Proceeds will benefit the Neighborhood Café which offers a free meal each Tuesday.

The next weekend, get some holiday shopping done early at The Neighborhood UCC’s silent auction and concert, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The concert, featuring a variety of music performed by Neighborhood members and friends, starts at 7 p.m. More bidding will be allowed at intermission, and items will be passed on to winners at the end of the night. All proceeds from that event support the church and its missions.

Admission to the auction and concert is by suggested donation: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, with a maximum of $20 per family.The Neighborhood is located at 798 Washington St. in Bath.

For more information on the Harvest Luncheon, call Jodi at (857) 523-2401 or email [email protected] For details on the auction and concert, call Sam at (207) 838-9843.

Annual Interfaith Memorial Service set for Sunday

BRUNSWICK — CHANS Home Health and Hospice will be hosting an interfaith memorial service for anyone who has lost a loved one in the past year.

A Time for Remembering will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St., in Bath. The event honors people who received end-of-life care from CHANS Home Health and Hospice, as well as others in the community who have died.

The special service celebrates life and love through music, poetry, sacred texts and a reading of the names of those who have died in the past 12 months. Families are invited to bring a framed photograph of their loved one to display in a place of honor for the duration of the celebration. Parking for the event can be found on Washington Street or behind the church off Edwards Street. Refreshments will be served after the service.

CHANS Home Health and Hospice is a full-service, nonprofit agency providing nursing, rehabilitation, palliative, hospice and private duty care services, and an array of community-based wellness clinics in the Midcoast. CHANS is part of Mid Coast–Parkview Health.

