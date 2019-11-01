BATH — Known for their involvement in Midcoast area events such as Trick or Trunk and Bath Heritage Days, Midcoast LifeChurch will soon embrace a new name and logo as they become an independent church and nonprofit.

With the same faith foundation at its heart, Midcoast Life Church will be renamed Church of the Midcoast. As Church of the Midcoast, it will rebrand with a new logo and website. The church is using this relaunch to grow and enhance their existing programs, as well as form some new ones.

“We couldn’t be more excited to take this step,” said Kim Gray, the church’s pastor. “We’re launching our new name with our church family at a birthday party the Sunday before our Trick or Trunk event, and can’t wait to open our doors as a new church with the same community and Christ-centered values on Nov. 3.”

Church of the Midcoast welcomes everyone join them at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at the Bath Area Senior Activity Center, 45 Floral St. in Bath. Services are upbeat and people are encouraged to come as they are.

“Many people know us for events like our Trick or Trunk,” said Pastor Kevin Gray. Each year Midcoast Life Church’s Trick or Trunk serves hundreds of young trick-or-treaters. “We hope the community will join us as we become an independent church dedicated to serving the Midcoast. We’re constantly adding new ways to come together as a church family, we want everyone to feel like they are loved and belong here.”

Midcoast Life Church opened in Bath, Maine in 2007 under the parentage of LifeChurch in Gorham. Originally meeting at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, they later found a new home at the Bath Senior Activity Center. Over the past nine months, they’ve been working toward becoming an independent entity, which will culminate in this rebranding effort. The new Church of the Midcoast has been celebrating their rebirth in recent weeks as a church family with service-centered celebrations such as collecting items for the Bath Food Pantry themed to embrace their new church color — blue.

“It’s kind of amazing, it takes nine months to grow a baby in the womb, so in many ways our journey to becoming an independent church has been a rebirth for us,” said the Grays. “We’re looking forward to seeing where God takes our journey next as Church of the Midcoast.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: