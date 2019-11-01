Thanksgiving assistance

Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community coordinators are preparing Thanksgiving food baskets for families and individuals who request assistance.

Application forms are available and the deadline for completed forms is Nov. 9. The forms have been sent out by the elementary schools in school totes and SchoolMessenger. They can also be picked up and dropped off at all SAD 15 schools, the Gray Public Library and Gray Town offices in GNGCC designated lock boxes.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a family by providing all the fixings for a holiday meal can contact Kathy George at [email protected]

Legion fundraisers

A costume party to benefit the Ganem family will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at American Legion Post 86. The event will include musical guests the Juke Joint Devils downstairs and DJ entertainment upstairs, a potluck dinner, silent auction, raffles and prizes for costumes.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the post will host a dinner at 5 p.m. featuring, for a nominal fee, homemade baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, pasta, desserts and dinner rolls, all served with coffee, juice and water. All proceeds benefit the support of veterans and their families, the Special Olympics, local scholarships, Girls State and more.

A Veterans Day Luncheon and Ceremony will take place on Nov. 11. A potluck luncheon will be served to honor all veterans. There will be a short ceremony after the meal. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. Call 657-4884 for more information.

Free park day for vets

This Veterans Day, The Maine Wildlife Park, located on Route 26, will have free admission for U.S. military personnel, veterans and their immediate family members. The gate opens at at 9:30 a.m. This will be the park’s last day of the season. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park, mainewildlifepark.com. Call 657-4977 ext. 0 for more information.

Book jars

Sign up to create a holiday book jar in November. Be as simple or creative as you want to. Stop by the Gray Public Library circulation desk to sign up or for more information. Call 657-4110 or visit gray.lib.me.us for more information.

Lions speaking contest

Makayla MacGregor took first place with her speech, “Two Systems of Thinking,” at the Lions Club’s Speak Out contest Oct. 22 at Gray-New Gloucester High School. Nitacia Strait took second with “Technology Before Bed,” followed by Alyssa Finn with “Importance of High School Education.” MacGregor will go on to compete with other area Lions Club winners later this year and could move on to a statewide competition in the spring.

Committee seeking new volunteers

The Gray Recycling Committee is seeking volunteers who are avid about recycling and waste reduction. Specifically for Gray residents, the committee meets on the third Thursday of the month.High schoolers are also encouraged to volunteer and may be eligible for letters of recommendation for their service. Committee duties include: communications, staying on top of recycling and waste policy, making recommendations to the Town Council and engaging the public on matters of waste reduction and recycling. Contact the committee chairman at [email protected] for more information on how to apply.

Enrich yourself

Check out GNG Adult & Community Education programs, where an interesting variety of events and courses are happening now. Learn about tax free investing, felting, all kinds of dancing, emergency prep and more. Gray-New Gloucester Adult & Community Education is located at 10 Libby Hill Road. Call 657-9612 or visit gngadulted.org for more information.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: