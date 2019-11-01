Thanksgiving pie fundraiser

Good Life Market pies will be available for Thanksgiving from the Raymond Elementary School Playground Fundraising group. Apple, apple-cranberry, pumpkin, strawberry rhubarb, blackberry, blueberry, mixed berry and pecan pies will be available for $15 each. Orders and payment must be submitted by noon Nov. 20. The pies can be picked up at the gym stage from 3:20-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, no matter the weather. If you are interested in ordering a pie, please reach out to Alissa Messer at [email protected]

Dance away

A mother/son dance for Raymond students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be held from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 22 at Jordan Small Middle School. For more information, contact [email protected]

Craft fair

The 2nd annual Raymond Village Holiday Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the library, 3 Meadow Road. The fair will have crafts, jewelry, art, baked goods and more. Holiday baskets will also be on sale during the craft fair. For more information, visit the library or go to raymondvillagelibrary.org/.

Meeting of ideas

Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, will meet with constituents from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Raymond Village Library. This is an opportunity to ask questions and share your thoughts about Ray’s representation of the town in the Legislature. Fay recently received the Maine Council on Aging 2019 Legislator of the Year award at the Annual Maine Wisdom Summit in recognition of her leadership on aging issues in Maine.

Basketball registration open

The 2019-2020 basketball program is now open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The program is divided into groups by age and skill. Registration will close Monday, Nov. 4. For more information or questions, visit tshq.bluesombrero.com/raymondrec. If you have trouble with the online registration, email [email protected]

Fall Literacy Festival

Over 100 parents and children from Windham and Raymond attended last weekend’s Fall Literacy Festival hosted by Windham Raymond Adult Education. Several children’s books were read by Kathy Floys, Sandy Warren and Mari Dieumegard, Maine illustrator and Raymond school librarian. Dieumegard read from a book she illustrated, “The Old Mainer and the Sea.” Another Raymond children’s author, Michelle Patch, sold signed copies of her book, “The Boston Terrier Who Thought He Was a Loon.”

Frey at Community Connections

Community Connections in Raymond will host guest speaker Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. Frey has joined multi-state lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and a lawsuit accusing drug manufacturers of price inflation. The meeting will be held at the Raymond Public Safety Building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit agefriendlyraymond.org/.

Gardens aglow bus trip

The Raymond Village Library is coordinating an adults/seniors bus trip Dec. 5 to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay. The bus will leave the library at 12:30 p.m., stop for lunch at Taste of Maine Restaurant at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at the botanical gardens at about 4 p.m. The expected return time to the library will be 9 p.m. Price for bus transportation and Gardens Aglow admission is $35, payable at registration. To sign up, contact the library at 655-4283.

