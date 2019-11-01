Senior lunches

Active Senior lunches for the month will be held at the Standish Municipal Center on Nov. 6 and 20. All seniors from the Standish community are welcome, though reservations must be made by the Thursday before each lunch. The meetings begin at 11 a.m. and lunch, provided by Personal Touch Catering for $6 per person, will be served at noon. To make a reservation, contact Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

Make an elf

A felted elves workshop will be held at the Standish Municipal Center at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Participants will learn how to craft their own holiday elf decorations out of felt. Instructions and materials will be provided at a cost of $10 per person. Visit standishrec.com/info/activities for more information and to register.

Basketball clinics

Basketball skills clinics will be held Thursdays beginning Nov. 7. They will teach students in grades K-3 a wide range of basketball skills, including dribbling, passing and running. The clinics will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Edna Libby School and will cost $35 per student. Visit standishrec.com/info/activities for more information and to register.

Line dancing

A new six-week session of line dancing classes will begin on Nov. 12. Classes will be held at 10 a.m. at the Standish Municipal Center each Tuesday. The session will cost $30 for all six weeks. Anyone registering after the session has begun will be charged $8 per class for the rest of the session, or the full price of the session, whichever is lower. Visit standishrec.com/info/activities for more information and to register.

Nerf Night

A children’s Nerf Night will be hosted at George E. Jack Elementary from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Students in grades 2-6 will be able to participate in a number of individual and group activities. Students must bring their own eye protection and Nerf toy, and Standish Recreation will supply Nerf darts. The program will cost $15 per student. Visit standishrec.com/info/activities for more information and to register.

