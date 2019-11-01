SACO – Encircled by close family and friends, Saco resident Henry Anthony Caiazzo Jr., died Oct. 25, 2019, at the age of 72, following a long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Hank was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Portland, Maine, to Henry and Florence Caiazzo. He lived in North Deering and graduated from Deering High in 1965, and University of Southern Maine in 1969, where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration. He worked most of his career at Unionmutual, later UNUM, where he became Vice President in 1990. Hard work was the cornerstone of his life, and he wore it like a badge. Those that worked with Hank still talk of his goal-driven nature, his sense of humor, and his ability to look at the big picture. One of Hank’s favorite things was to be of help to others, and many colleagues of his prospered because of the guidance he provided.

Hank was a charismatic individual, and has been described as ‘larger than life’ by many. Standing at 6’ 5”, with a personality just as great, he strove to make people smile, laugh, and think deeply. He once told a dear friend that his priorities in life were Family, Faith, and Fortune, and he judged his success upon these values. He took his family to Mass every Sunday, and ensured that his kids were altar servers and confirmed in the Catholic faith. In addition to his fruitful corporate life, he co-founded GaHan Industries and worked to rehabilitate single- family properties as rental units in the Greater Portland Area. He was equally gifted in the business world as he was working with his hands.

Always a charmer, Henry had three wives in his lifetime. He married Kate Keenan (Romasco) on July 3, 1969, and their marriage brought about Christopher James. Hank and Kate loved taking rides together on Hank’s Harley Davidson, and they took the bike on their “weekend adventures” to explore deep parts of Maine. Hank looked forward to going to Kate’s parents house for Sunday dinner, and continued to visit them long after Chris was grown. On Dec. 1, 1973, Hank married Gail Pitkin (Caiazzo), and their 32-year marriage brought about Anthony Matthew and Karen Anne. They moved their family to a beautiful home in Saco, which, with many additions over the years, became their dream house. It was in this dream house that Hank stayed out his illness and eventually passed away in familiar surroundings. Later in life, Hank married Susan Rich (Caiazzo) on July 21, 2012, who was an exceptional caregiver in his last days. Throughout his life, Hank was a celebrated member of the Army National Guard, Most Holy Trinity Parish, the handball team at UNUM, the Italian Heritage Center (where he learned to polka), the BBSOA at the Royal Anchor, and the Southern Maine Landlords Association.

Hank loved to entertain at his Saco home, and built a special screen room with a fireplace for this purpose. He taught all of his children how to build a fire, crack a joke, and balance a checkbook. He was social, and loved to make friends with the cashier at the gas station, or be of help to the elderly. One of his fellow churchgoers once needed help with a window that wouldn’t open, and Hank went immediately over and fixed it for her.

During his time at UNUM, Hank had the opportunity to study medical outcomes. He often spoke of exercises that have been proven to help avoid mental illness like Dementia, and could be found every evening in his chair doing the crossword, the jumble, and cryptoquip puzzles from the paper, which he called “the triple”. He believed these exercises would help his brain remain strong, as did his mentor and good friend, David Stanley.

Hank loved the beach and bodysurfing, the forth of July, family dinners, making s’mores, problem solving, discussing current events, devouring the newspaper, and bringing your guard down. He was well known at the family beach club for his talent of “walking seagulls.” He loved to laugh and knew how to make others laugh. He was a hugger, a philanthropist, he cared about nature, he loved helping friends make hard decisions, he loved being silly, he loved to tease. There are few people that can tell a story about him without cracking a smile or letting a laugh loose.

Hank is survived by his children Chris, Tony, and Karen; his grandchildren Josh, Justin, Dexter, and Kallie; his brother Bill; his wife Susan; many adoring cousins, nieces, nephews, and distant relatives.

Viewing will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough on Friday November 1, from 3-7 p.m. Services will be at Most Holy Trinity (Good Shepherd Parish) on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m., with a reception immediately following at Joseph’s by the Sea.

