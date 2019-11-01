PORTLAND – Ann T. Morton passed away peacefully with her loving family and friends by her side on Oct. 28, 2019, at the age of 84. She was a lifelong resident of Portland, Maine, and never imagined living anywhere else, it truly was her home and a place she was immensely proud of. Born June 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Cragin and John Martin.

Ann attended Deering High School and then went on to have a career at Maine Medical Center until the age of 76, an accomplishment she was most proud of. She had a love of helping others, and the word selfless was often used to describe her, however, it does not do her enough justice. She had a will to live and exuded that in all aspects of her life. She was both, admired, and respected by all that had the honor of coming into her life. In turn, she treated everyone like family and accepted people for who they were. She was simple and elegant all at the same time.

Ann is survived by her loving daughter, Regina Morton, and her fiancé, David Bailey; her sisters, Kathleen Scribner, and Joan Stackhouse and her husband, Arthur; a stepson, Gregg Morton and his wife, Erin; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Morton and her husband, Daryl; former husband, Gary Morton, who she remained lifelong friends with; and many nieces and nephews that she adored and loved. Most importantly, she leaves behind her dog, Bellini, who brought her so much comfort and joy throughout the later stages of her life. She found a true companion and partner in crime in Bellini and the bond between the two was apparent to all.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Ann on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine 04103. A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland ME.

