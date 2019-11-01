SANFORD – Joan Bourlessas passed away at the age of 76, on Oct. 28, 2019, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 21, 1943, in Sanford, the only child of Harry and Diana (Kostis) Bourlessas. She was a lifelong resident of Sanford where she graduated from Sanford High School in 1961. After her father’s death she and her mother established a restaurant in Ogunquit and in 1980, they opened the Seahorse Restaurant in Lower Village in Kennebunkport. Joan also worked for Marshalls Department Store in Sanford.Joan was a devout parishioner of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco where she was a volunteer at the annual Greek Festival, St. Fotini Ladies Society, and in her younger days the church choir.An avid reader and keen observer of current events and politics, Joan could converse with authority on various subjects. An impassioned democrat, she always defended her political views with clarity and factual knowledge. She maintained a positive attitude throughout her illness and always met each challenge with grace and dignity. Kind, generous, and courageous, Joan was loved and will be greatly missed.She traveled extensively in Europe, visiting England, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece which was the birthplace of her grandparents. Throughout her life Joan joyfully embraced her Greek heritage with pride.In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her maternal aunts; Mary (Kostis) Mattews and Georgiana (Kostis) Markos.Survivors include many cousins, their families, and her St. Demetrios church family.The family would like to thank the staff at Seal Rock Healthcare for the compassionate care given to Joan during her stay.Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, November 4, at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale. The funeral will follow at 12 p.m., noon, at St. Demetrios Church, 186 Bradley Street, Saco. Following the church service burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford. Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,memorials in her name may be made to:St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Churchor the Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society46 Holland RoadKennebunk, ME 04043

