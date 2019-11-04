Community Meals

MONDAY
Community lunch, noon. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.
TUESDAY
Community lunch, noon. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
WEDNESDAY
Free community dinner, 5 p.m. 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.
THURSDAY
Community lunch, noon. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.
SATURDAY
Baked bean supper, including two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, American chop suey, bread & butter, pickles, homemade pies, beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church. UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 children. 854-9157.
New England Bean Suppah, including pea and kidney beans, hot dogs, Macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m. First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach St., Saco. $8, $4 ages 6 to 12; younger children eat free.
Public supper, including baked beans, casseroles, salads and pies. 5 to 7 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. $9, $4 children. Reservations accepted but not required. 725-2185.
Roast turkey dinner, including vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverages. 4:45 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $8, $4 children 12 and under.
