Community News
Posted
Community Meals

Community meals list for Nov. 4

MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community dinner, 5 p.m. 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Boy Scouts Troop 648 Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., St. John’s Community Center, 37 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $8, $6 ages 5-12, $23 families of four or more; ages 4 and younger,  free. Proceeds to benefit equipment purchase and repairs, scout activities, and camp scholarships.

SATURDAY

Hunter’s Breakfast, including eggs, toast, Home fries, pancakes, bacon, coffee, juice and pie. 5:30 to 10 a.m. North Saco Congregational Church, 133 Heath Road, Saco. $7, $3.50 children.
Baked bean supper, including two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, American chop suey, bread & butter, pickles, homemade pies, beverages. 5  to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church. UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 children. 854-9157.

New England Bean Suppah, including pea and kidney beans, hot dogs, Macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m. First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach St., Saco. $8, $4 ages 6 to 12; younger children eat free.

Public supper, including baked beans, casseroles, salads and pies. 5 to 7 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. $9, $4 children. Reservations accepted but not required. 725-2185.

Homemade Chicken Pie, with mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry sauce, green beans, sliced bread and homemade pies and cakes. Served family style. Two seatings: 5 and 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets recommended in advance for 5 p.m. seating. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $12, $6 children under 10.

 Roast turkey dinner, including vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverages. 4:45 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $8, $4 children 12 and under.

