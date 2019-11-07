Music

Nov. 9

Harmony, Americana band, 7 p.m., Arts Center, at 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. BYOB. Adult $10/child $5.

“Unfinished Masterpieces,” Mozart’s “Mass in C Minor,” Schubert’s “Symphony No. 8 in B minor,” Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra with USM Chorale and select high school choirs, 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, 780-5555.

Nov. 11

Joint Voice Studio Recital, 2 p.m., featuring the students of Malinda Haslett, Scott Wheatley, Jenna Guiggey and Ellen Chickering, performing a variety of solo works from their developing repertoire. Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free.

Nov. 15

Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, 780-5555.

Nov. 16

Composers Showcase Concert, 8 p.m. Featuring original works by USM students, performed by the USM Composers Ensemble, Daniel Sonenberg, director. Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free.

Ed Reichert Musical Theatre Studio Recital, 2 p.m. Featuring the musical theater students of Ed Reichert performing a variety of show tunes in their developing repertoire. Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free.

Nov. 17

Pete Seeger’s “The Incompleat Folk Singer,” a Canadian Tribute to an American Hero with Mark Hellman, 3-4:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15 at 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Nov. 23

Jazz with Brad Terry and Tony Gaboury, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Donation: $10. Sponsored by Raymond Arts Alliance.

Theater

Nov. 15-24

“Sister Act,” 7 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 22-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 17 & 24, Windham High School, 404 Gray Road, Windham. Tickets: $14 adults, $12 children, students, seniors, at whstheater.tix.com, 893-1741.

“The Love of the Nightingale,” by Timberlake Wertenbaker, directed by Rachel Price Cooper, Nov. 15-16, 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 20-21, 5 p.m.; Nov. 24, 2 p.m.; Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16 general admission, $8 students/youth, $12 seniors 60 and up, faculty, staff and alumni at maine.edu/theatre.

Poetry

James McKenna, Claire Hersom, Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Commons, Westbrook. Suggested donation: $4.

Art

Nov. 9-29

“Sky,” featuring work of Bridgton Art Guild members, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. 207-647-2787.

Nov. 15 & 16

Art is Community X, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Free. For private viewings, call Pat Packard, 929-6472, or Susan Orfant, 642-4219. Free. Sponsored by Saco River Art League.

Through Dec. 8

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham.

