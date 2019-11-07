Nominations available for Harmon’s post

BUXTON — Nomination papers are available to fill the vacancy left when Jean Harmon resigned last month from the five-member Board of Selectmen.

Papers will be available until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. Qualifying candidates will be placed on the ballot for a special Town Meeting to be held Jan. 7, 2020. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Town Clerk John Myers.

The seat expires in June 2020.

Myers on Tuesday said three candidates had taken out papers but no one had filed. The three are Francis Pulsoni, Clifford Emery, Alan Walsh and Caleb Porter.

Harmon, who was chairman of the board, resigned Oct. 16 following a conviction for disorderly conduct, a Class E misdemeanor, in York County Superior Court on Oct. 7 for slapping a town employee in 2018. Harmon pleaded no contest.

For more information about nominations, call Myers at 929-6171.

Special Town meeting next week

A special Town Meeting has been set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Voters will decide whether to approve a sum not to exceed $21,037 to reconcile four accounts – legal, $14,108.55; town report, $370; technology, $629.13; and fire and rescue, $5,929.43.

In another article, voters will be asked whether to authorize selectmen to appropriate $350,000 to purchase a used pumper-ladder fire truck. The truck would be financed over six years with payments not to exceed $58,333. The first payment would come from undesignated surplus.

