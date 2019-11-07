FREEPORT – Aletra “Ginger” Stairs, 93, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital. She was born in Milltown on Dec. 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Mary Comeau and John Harding Baker.

Aletra worked though her adult life at L.L. Bean, first in mail order processing, then as a buyer’s secretary to the camping buyer and finally in mailing list processing. She enjoyed singing, crocheting and reading. Aletra was a member of the First Baptist Church in Freeport.

Aletra is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife, Margie, son, Randy Stairs; two grandchildren, Heather West and her husband, David as well as Shawn Stairs and his wife, Brinna all of Freeport. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Ava and Ellie Stairs and Isabella and Duncan West; her brothers, Russell and David; many nieces and nephews in Maine and Florida; as well as by her sisters-in-law, Emma and Lorette in Florida.

Aletra was predeceased by her brothers, Philip, John, Norman and Leavitt as well as her sister, Connie.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick, Maine.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Aletra’s memory to the

Shriner’s Hospital

516 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Send questions/comments to the editors.