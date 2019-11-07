HOLLIS – Paul Andrew Dyer, 51, the beloved husband of Tammy, best dad to Caitlyn and Taylor, proud son of Ethel and John, and best brother to David, died, surrounded in love and peace at his home in the early morning of Nov. 5, 2019.

Paul was born in Waterville on July 10, 1968, the son of John Gordon and Ethel Charlotte (Foster) Dyer and grew up in Lyman. He graduated from Massabesic High School and attended UNH and Daniel Webster for college classes. Paul moved to New Hampshire after high school and following his college courses, started working at Hadco Corporation in Hudson, N.H. where he met many lifelong friends. Paul and his future wife, Tammy Bragdon began dating when Paul was 17 years old and Tammy was just 15 years old; a true love story that remained throughout their 25 years of marriage.

Following high school graduation, Tammy attended USM, but that flame of love and adventure she had with Paul was too strong- she moved to New Hampshire and began her life with Paul. She and Paul welcomed their first daughter, Caitlyn, and then moved back to Maine where they welcomed their second daughter, Taylor. He worked installing hardwood flooring and custom tile which he took great pride in. Alongside his girls, Paul also loved his ‘adopted’ daughters, Veronica Culcasi and Iciar Herrero-Montanes and all of the girls closest friends who became like family.

Paul loved bow and rifle hunting and being out in the woods. He loved bass fishing and prior to the responsibilities of marriage and being a father, he bought his first boats. While raising his daughters, he wasn’t able to be out and about on the water as much. Recently, he purchased his Bass Tracker boat for his 50th Birthday! He loved the New England Patriots and was a huge fan. Paul loved attending games with his brother and the P7 tailgating crew. He also loved the Red Sox, Bruins and the Celtics.

Paul recently took up golf again even though he had a love/ hate relationship with the game. He enjoyed being out on the course with Caitlyn, his dad, his nephew Dillon and “the boys.” His greatest joy was raising his two girls. He loved attending all of their sporting events and enjoyed coaching the girl’s recreational softball team. Paul watched with great pride their many seasons and traveling to the softball and soccer events. He always said his best accomplishment in life was raising two beautiful, strong women.

Paul was the most loyal, trustworthy husband and Tammy’s biggest supporter. He enjoyed spending time with family, visiting close friends at their camps on the water, Sunday afternoon dinners with neighbors, snowmobiling trips with the boys, crazy NASCAR adventures, summer days at Auntie’s Tiki Hut and recent trips to Negril, Jamaica, where he fell in love with the Jamaican people and culture.

Paul often would share that he was born with a big brother, his best friend for life; who he truly admired and always looked up to. Paul was blessed with his biological family and gained another blessing when he married Tammy and became a part of her family. They enjoyed many holidays, special occasions, and even in caring for Paul during his illness, the whole family rallied and supported him on his journey of wellness. Paul was strong and courageous- his life and love will be immensely cherished and forever missed. And Paul, we hope you are on the sidelines helping the Patriots win another Super Bowl!

Paul is lovingly survived by his wife, Tammy Dyer; and their two daughters, Caitlyn and Taylor; his parents, John and Ethel Dyer; his brother, David Dyer and wife, Pamela; his mother-in-law, Hope Bragdon; his sister-in-law, Tracy Fowles and partner, Todd Morin; his nephews, Dillon Fowles, Devin Thibodeau and niece, Allysa Vallier; and great-nephew, Shane Plumley; and two aunts, Fern Williams Libby and Berrita Foster.

He is predeceased by the best father-in-law, Paul Bragdon- ‘Gump,’; and uncle, John Foster.

Please join the family on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. as we celebrate Paul’s life at the Dutch Elm Golf Course, 5 Brimstone Road, in Arundel. Paul’s preference would be casual dress or Patriots jersey’s and attire.

In lieu of flowers, please consider

Hospitality Homes

P.O. Box 15265

Boston, MA 02215

– this organization provides free short-term housing in volunteer host home for those seeking medical care in the Boston area healthcare organizations or

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Route One

Suite 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

